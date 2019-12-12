Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
FRESH FLOWER DROPPING THIS AFTERNOON! LARRY OG & SUNSHINE #4
About
We personally understand the power of this plant. Our business was born from medical conditions and needs. It worked so well for not just us, but our friends and family, we decided to try to help as many people as we can with this amazingly powerful plant.
We are here to serve you, but...we have to have the following to deliver to you:
1. Valid MMMP card (not paperwork)
2. Valid photo identification
3. Please text picture of cards to 248-918-6136
4:20 DAILY DEALS (all medz ordered during 4-6 will receive 1 bonus top-shelf pre-roll!)
Amounts to order: donation amounts vary depending on the strain