If you have not shopped with us before, you pick a .5 joint with purchase! But you must sign up in our system.
pick any 8 of our Green Rooster Gummies & walk out the door for an amazing price of $100!!
Munchy Monday- Buy 2 get one 1/2 off for all non Green Rooster edibles! Buy 2 get one for a dollar for Green Rooster edibles!
Twisted Tuesday- .5g Joint with $15 dollar purchase. 1g Joint with $40 dollar purchase
Buy 2 get one 1/2 off for all non Green Rooster concentrates! Buy 2 get one for a dollar for Green Rooster concentrates!
20% off all cartridges and Topicals!
Friday's $15 Select 1/8 Every Friday: Top tier strain sold as $15 an 1/8 all taxes included, out the door. Limited 1 per customer!!!
Smokin Saturday- 10% off all flower
Buy an 8th, get a gram of the same tier or below for $1! (8-10am & 8-10pm early bird and happy hour special - GR monday deal/GR Wednesday deal)