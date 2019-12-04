A Better Solution Unlimited
Holiday Special
$5 grams OTD & Bootlegger Shatter $45 OTD
This offer is limited to stock on hand; no rain checks Not valid on prior purchases. Customers must pay all applicable tax. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Only one discount code may be applied per order. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon and/or offer. New Patient Discount or Veteran Discount still apply only one per purchase. Promotions have no cash value. Offer cannot be sold or otherwise bartered. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Other restrictions may apply.
Mango
from CannaFusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from CannaFusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from EDEN GARDEN OF THE WICHITAS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Hybrid Indica-Dominant
from Independence Farms
16.72%
THC
5.08%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from High Ave
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from Danky McNuggy
20%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Death Star
from Danky McNuggy
25.01%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry
from Danky McNuggy
0%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Independence Farms
19.1%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat Hybrid Sativa-Dominant
from Independence Farms
17.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from High Ave
22.9%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash Hybrid Indica-Dominant
from Independence Farms
16.4%
THC
0.72%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Khalifa Kush Indica-dom Hybrid
from Danky McNuggy
26.63%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Khalifa Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kushage
from Independence Farms
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Kushage
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
NYC Diesel
from Danky McNuggy
22.71%
THC
0.07%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Independence Farms
20.24%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sir Mix A Lot
from Danky McNuggy
24.57%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Sir Mix A Lot
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snoop's Dream Indica-dom Hybrid
from Danky McNuggy
23.13%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Snoop's Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Independence Farms
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi OG
from Danky McNuggy
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shatter 1g Jack Herer
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.571 g
In-store only
Moon Rock 1g Black Mesa
from Black Mesa
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$47.571 g
In-store only
Crumble 1g Afghan Goo Goo Keef
from Keef
73.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Goo
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Crumble 1g Dyno Crack Keef
from Keef
72.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Dyno Crack
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Sundae Driver Keef
from Keef
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$56.221 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Jack Herer Black Mesa
from Black Mesa
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$56.221 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Purple Mimosa Black Mesa
from Black Mesa
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.221 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Zookies
from Keef
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$56.221 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Strawberry Cough Keef
from Keef
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$56.221 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Mimosa Keef
from Keef
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$56.221 g
In-store only
Syringe 1ml Sunset Sherbet Keef
from Keef
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$56.221 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g Banana OG Bootlegger
from Bootlegger
75.1%
THC
2.34%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g Ice Cream Cake Bootlegger
from Bootlegger
69.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g Gelato 33 Bootlegger
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g Candy Land Bootlegger
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g Master Kush Bootlegger
from Bootlegger
64.4%
THC
17.8%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Shatter 1g Purple Punch Bootlegger
from Bootlegger
66.6%
THC
11%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$47.571 g
In-store only
Taffy 1G White Rhino Urban Flora
from Urban Flora
71.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$47.570.001 g
In-store only
Shatter 1G White Widow Urban Flora
from Urban Flora
64.6%
THC
0.22%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$47.570.001 g
In-store only
Shatter 1G Bubba Kush Urban Flora
from Urban Flora
56%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$47.570.001 g
In-store only
