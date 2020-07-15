S........s
It was great and welcoming
There is nothing to dislike about this location to be honest. Very clean , and well kept place. From the check in person, to the security guard and the employees A+ on friendly energy and atmosphere to be in. First time in, they were very helpful and generous. Plus, the rewards system .. go to find out ;)
I had a fantastic first time experience at the Reading location. bkth Shawn and Dalton provided excellent customer service and answered all questions. Will certainly be coming back.