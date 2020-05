lucisabatino on April 30, 2020

The staff at this location are absolutely wonderful! I honestly feel like they are family! As a medical patient, it is nice to have people who actually care about my well-being as a patient and who are knowledgeable in the products that would best treat my MS and other health issues! The staff is very compassionate and polite when talking about health issues and never make you feel uncomfortable about asking any personal questions! And if they do not know the answer right then and there, which rarely happens, they are determined to find out! This location provides a separate area for medical patients, as well as online ordering and call ahead orders, which is very convenient! If you are looking for a place that takes their medical patients and their health seriously, this is the place!