We founded and built an entire company on two small words that have massive implications.
In our industry people are about the transaction - get in, buy something, leave...
They care about the bottom line.
Not us, we believe in helping, in serving, in questioning, in being deliberate, intentional, fully focused on our customer.
For us beyond is a calling...
BEYOND profit
BEYOND small talk
BEYOND products
BEYOND care
BEYOND service
BEYOND transparent
BEYOND the plant
BEYOND.
But our aspiration is simple -
Go BEYOND.
We are interested in what happens after you walk in our store and we greet.
We are interested in your growth, your comfort, your health, and your healing.
We aren’t interested in the number of customers we have but rather the number of customers whose lives we have positively impacted using the power of cannabis.
That’s BEYOND.
BEYOND / HELLO.