The people was so nice and kind and very helpful & Informative also loved all the discounts I was given as a first time buyer and the perks Like if you bring the bag back get discounts at this dispensary I Really like the fact your not not wasting paper this way
mikemadison
on November 26, 2019
Not a bad thing to say!
Shmodyyy
on November 25, 2019
Awesome!
Sherman05
on November 25, 2019
Great experience, great atmosphere, wonderful employees. I highly recommend.
johnmfoxall
on November 25, 2019
The most important part of this location is that they understand you and help you understand what works best for you they are very knowledgeable and friendly just like family I Love this place!
Ebfox
on November 25, 2019
Friendliest people you’ll find in the industry great selection make you feel like family 😊
Tommycigars
on November 24, 2019
All employees are well educated in all aspects of knowledge in your convince