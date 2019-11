Now open everyday for Delivery or in-store purchases 8am-10pm to all adults 21 and over with valid ID and all 18 and over California Medical Patients! Most knowledgeable staff, here to help you find the right product to meet your needs! Voted Best So Cal Dispensary of 2017 by Leafly Flower, concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges, lots of CBD products! Daily Deals and other specials! Follow us on Instagram @urbanTreez_ Multi-Award Winners: 2nd place Hybrid (Sunset Sherbet) and 3rd place Hybrid (Oreo Cookies) at Hempcon 2016, 2nd place Sativa (Dragon Haze) and 2nd Place Concentrate (98% CO2 THC distillate) at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup,and 2nd place Hybrid (Oreo Cookies) at the 2017 NorCal HTCC 11376 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604 (Located at the intersection of Ventura Blvd & Tujunga Ave) A10-18-0000197-TEMP, M10-18-0000218-TEMP