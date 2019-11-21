677 products
Medicus Auri CBD 1 Gram Shatter - Pineapple Express
from Medicus Auri
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
White Mousse Concentrates Pre Roll Small Cone Packs - Indica - OG-18
from White Mousse
28.07mg
THC
0.08mg
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Hemp Victory Vape Cartridge 1/2 Gram 200mg CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Cannacopeia 3.5 G Jar - KONG
from Cannacopeia
27.1mg
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
OCS Full Size Pre Roll - Blue OG
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Medicus Auri CBD Distillate Crystals 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Spectrum CBD Flower
from Connors
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Hwy 77 CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
TSG .5 Gram Pre Roll - Sour Diesel x AK
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.5each
In-store only
Cannacopeia 3.5 G Jar - Dimension
from Cannacopeia
26.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
MONTY PYTHON (MAY CONTAIN SEEDS)
from Love Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
White Widow - Medicine Man
from Medicine Man
14.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
OCS Full Size Pre Roll - Gorilla Zkittlez
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
OCS Full Size Pre Roll - Animal Cookies
from Oklahoma Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Fiona Hemp CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Banana Kush - HIGH ROLLAZ
from High Rollaz
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
White Mousse Concentrates Pre Roll Small Cone Packs - Orange Crush
from White Mousse
19.73mg
THC
0.06mg
CBD
Orange Crush
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Graves Farm Diamond Cut Pre Rolls w/ Kief - Lemon Skunk
from Graves Farm
19.5mg
THC
0.22mg
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Graves Farm Diamond Cut Pre Rolls w/ Kief - Blue Dream
from Graves Farm
20.48mg
THC
1.9mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Graves Farm Diamond Cut Pre Rolls w/ Kief - Crown Royal
from Graves Farm
20.58mg
THC
0.27mg
CBD
Crown Royal
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Seeded Bubba Kush
from Good Spirit Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Budding Joint Ventures Flower - White Widow
from Budding Joint Ventures
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Thunder Puss CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Mirka OG - HIGH ROLLAZ
from High Rollaz
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
MR. NICE GUY
from Connoisseur Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Good Spirit Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
420 Dabz - Sage
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lamb's Breath - Dabz
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dabz - Lemon Larry
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights - Medicine Man
from Medicine Man
18.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dabz - Bay
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fast & Vast
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
HAWAIIAN MANDARIN
from Connoisseur Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dabz - Allen Wrench
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk - Medicine Man
from Medicine Man
18.8mg
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do Si Dos - Dabz
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry - Medicine Man
from Medicine Man
19.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath - Okla Cannabis Sol
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Space Bomb - Worlds
from World's Craftsmen
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Dabz Flower - Ice Cream Cake
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
