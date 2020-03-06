20 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
3 Pre-rolls for $20
Valid 3/6/2020 – 5/1/2020
3 Sativa Pre-rolls for only twenty dollars! While stock lasts!
3 Pre-rolls for $20
Valid 3/6/2020 – 5/1/2020
3 Sativa Pre-rolls for only twenty dollars! While stock lasts!
All Products
Orange Cookies
from Big Easy CBD
0.1%
THC
22%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Super Sherbet
from Big Easy CBD
0.25%
THC
25%
CBD
Super Sherbet
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Decatur Street
from Big Easy CBD
0.15%
THC
22.6%
CBD
Decatur Street
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Apple Jack
from Big Easy CBD
0.08%
THC
22.4%
CBD
Apple Jack
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Paradise OG
from Big Easy CBD
0.15%
THC
26%
CBD
Paradise OG
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from Big Easy CBD
0.7%
THC
19.6%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Purple Haze
from Big Easy CBD
0.06%
THC
23%
CBD
Purple Haze
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Big Easy CBD
0.09%
THC
22.64%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Chemdawg
from Unknown Brand
0.09%
THC
23.93%
CBD
Chem D.O.G.
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
150 MG CBD Gummies
from Chill Gummies
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
200 MG CBD Gummies
from Chill Gummies
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Cannabidiol
from Extract Labs
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Roll On - Pain Gone 10ml
from Big Easy CBD
___
THC
1000mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Massage Oil
from Big Easy CBD
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Defynt The Anti-Serum
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only
4000 MG Tincture
from Big Easy CBD
0.03mg
THC
4000mg
CBD
$220each
In-store only
2000 mg Tincture
from Unknown Brand
0.03mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
$115each
In-store only
1000 MG Tincture
from Unknown Brand
0.03mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
600 MG Massage Oil
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Kush Queen Renew Lavender Sugar Scrub
from Kush Queen
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only