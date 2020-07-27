L........n on August 7, 2020

If you were waiting for a sign, this is it chief. This place absolutely rocks. I'm a first time customer and am so impressed by BSB that feel I have to leave a review and honor their remarkable service. I literally just placed an order, drove to an ATM to get cash, and by the time I drove home the delivery driver was standing at my door. If reversing the age old stereotype wasn't enough, they threw in an extra 4 gram sampler "flight" in my bag to try out for free! And if that's not enough for you, THE BAGS IT COMES IN ARE COMPOSTABLE. I literally haven't even smoked a bowl yet and I'm already a satisfied customer. Gonna go light one now, Thanks so much BSB!