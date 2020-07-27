L........n
If you were waiting for a sign, this is it chief. This place absolutely rocks. I'm a first time customer and am so impressed by BSB that feel I have to leave a review and honor their remarkable service. I literally just placed an order, drove to an ATM to get cash, and by the time I drove home the delivery driver was standing at my door. If reversing the age old stereotype wasn't enough, they threw in an extra 4 gram sampler "flight" in my bag to try out for free! And if that's not enough for you, THE BAGS IT COMES IN ARE COMPOSTABLE. I literally haven't even smoked a bowl yet and I'm already a satisfied customer. Gonna go light one now, Thanks so much BSB!
Hey thank you so much for the incredible and detailed review!!! We're super happy you tried us out today! One of our main goals is to always be on time for every delivery, and if we're beating our patients to their homes, that means we're doing something right :) Also super happy to hear you're as excited about the compostable bags as we are! We seriously appreciate the support, hope to see you order again soon! Welcome to the BSB Family