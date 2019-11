M10-17-0000094-TEMP A10-17-0000081-TEMP SERVING OUR MEMBERS THROUGH, COMPASSION , EDUCATION, AND QUALITY PRODUCTS Open to all Adults 21 and over and those with a valid Dr. Recommendation Big Sur Canna+Botanicals was formed to provide the needed link between the professional cannabis industry and the discerning people of the Monterey Peninsula. Here at BSCB we strive to offer you the best cannabis and related products, presented in a tasteful manner that reflects our beautiful region and community.