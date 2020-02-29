46 products
Deals
20% Off First Time Patients
Stop in and get 20% off your first order at Biome!
Non-stacking with 4/20 deal.
All Products
Legend OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Mints
from Northwoods Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre-rolled Joints: Varying Strains
from BIOME
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7per/joint
In-store only
Big Time Al
from Green2TheMax
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Mints
from Green2TheMax
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Ice Cream
from Green2TheMax
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Ice Cream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cake
from Green2TheMax
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Apricot Badder
from Northwoods Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Punch Mints Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Twin Peaks Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Live Hash Rosin - Platinum Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Live Hash Rosin - Varying Strains
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Shatter: Varying Strains
from BIOME
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Ice Water Bubble Hash
from Unknown Brand
55%
THC
0%
CBD
Hash
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sand Diamonds - Motorbreath #15
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Sand Diamonds - GMO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
New Sharon Nightmare Diamonds
from Blue Sky Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
GMO Live Resin Badder
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
GMO/Wedding Cake Diamonds
from Blue Sky Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Sunset Mints Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Mints
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies Diamonds
from Northwoods Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Early Glue Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Early Glue RBx1
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
.5 Gram Distillate Cartridges: Multiple Strains
from Blue Sky Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30Cartridge
In-store only
GMO Live Resin Cartridge
from Blue Sky Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$40Cartridge
In-store only
Capsules - 50mg
from Small Batch Maine
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$6each
+1 more size
In-store only
Capsules - 1:1 25mg THC | 25mg CBD
from Small Batch Maine
25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$6each
+1 more size
In-store only
Peanut Butter Nuggs
from High Tide Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Cookie Nuggs
from High Tide Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Cappuccino Truffle
from Mamas World Famous Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Spicy Weedos - 50mg
from MEDCo
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Chocolate Bars - 300mg
from Northwoods Wellness
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Lollipops - 25mg
from High Tide Edibles
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3each
In-store only
Lollipops - 50mg
from High Tide Edibles
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Edible Cookie Dough for Two
from High Tide Edibles
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Salted Caramels - 100mg
from High Tide Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Galaxy Bark - 100mg
from High Tide Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Gummies - 100mg
from MEDCo
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
12