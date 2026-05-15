Bisa Lina Joliet, located at 2121 W Jefferson St. serves the greater Will County area, the southwest Chicago suburbs and beyond. Home of the $80 ounce, we also offer $20 eighths, $5 edibles, and a wide variety of craft cannabis brands! We are known for having the lowest prices in the state as well as having a fun, welcoming vibe, we make quality cannabis accessible for every budget. Stop in for everyday deals, rotating specials and community favorites like Free Pizza Fridays!