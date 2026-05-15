DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)
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About this dispensary
Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)
Bisa Lina Joliet, located at 2121 W Jefferson St. serves the greater Will County area, the southwest Chicago suburbs and beyond. Home of the $80 ounce, we also offer $20 eighths, $5 edibles, and a wide variety of craft cannabis brands! We are known for having the lowest prices in the state as well as having a fun, welcoming vibe, we make quality cannabis accessible for every budget. Stop in for everyday deals, rotating specials and community favorites like Free Pizza Fridays!
Leafly member since 2025
- 2121 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL
- visit website
- Followers: 5
- cash
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalAsian ownedBlack ownedVeteran owned
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 6am CT
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Ratings and reviews of Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)
(1 ratings / 2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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G........9
May 15, 2026
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.
g........e
April 9, 2026
Great deals, I usually shop around but they are definitely the lowest prices in the state! Nice to have a new dispensary that is colorful, offers free food and products i've never seen before closer to home! Thanks for the great service and free pizza!