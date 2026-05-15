DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)
Ratings and reviews of Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)
(1 ratings / 2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
G........9
May 15, 2026
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.
g........e
April 9, 2026
Great deals, I usually shop around but they are definitely the lowest prices in the state! Nice to have a new dispensary that is colorful, offers free food and products i've never seen before closer to home! Thanks for the great service and free pizza!