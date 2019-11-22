Follow
Deals
Happy Hour
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2020
10% off all items in store from 6pm-7pm daily.
discount can only be applied in the specific time restrictions.
All Products
Blue Cheese
from Big Poppas
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
GDP
from Big Poppas
16.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Gold Leaf
from Alterra LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Jacked Up
from ABP Farms
23.49%
THC
5.25%
CBD
Jacked-Up
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Samoas
from ABP Farms
23.55%
THC
5.18%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Lee Roy OG
from Holistic Heights LLC
16.75%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Lee Roy
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Tangerine Dream
from Icehouse Medicinal
23.34%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Incredible Hulk
from Alterra LLC
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Gorilla Zkittles
from HG Ventures LLC
18.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gorilla Skittles
Strain
$14each
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry
from Savage Farms
17%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
OG Kush
from Alterra LLC
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Sativa Scream
from HG Ventures LLC
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sativa Scream
Strain
$14each
In-store only
OK Cannabis Direct - WIFI
from OK Cannabis Direct
21.07%
THC
0.63%
CBD
WIFI
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Alterra LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Green Crack
from HG Ventures LLC
17.57%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Rise & Shine
from Big Poppas
26.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rise ‘n’ Shine
Strain
$14each
In-store only
9LB Hammer
from HG Ventures LLC
14.52%
THC
0.15%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from ABP Farms
22.61%
THC
5.1%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$14each
In-store only
California Dream
from Alterra LLC
16.2%
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from 27 Pure
19.8%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Phantom OG
from 27 Pure
21.1%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Phantom OG
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Master Kush
from ABP Farms
19.41%
THC
2.47%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Double Lemon Cheesecake
from Big Poppas
19.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Cheesecake
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Grape Slurpee Live Resin by Big Poppas
from Big Poppas
85.1%
THC
3.4%
CBD
Grape Slurpee
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Lemon Haze Tanker by Dose
from Dose
76.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Wax by Dose
from Dose
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush Tanker by Dose
from Dose
76.1%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Field Of Greens - Berry Patch Tincture
from Field of Greens
250%
THC
250%
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
Amedicanna - Jack Herer Disposable Vape Pen
from Amedicanna
86.1%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Jack Herer Tanker by Dose
from Dose
74.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Live Resin by Big Poppas
from Big Poppas
77.7%
THC
6.7%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Timeless - Super Lemon Haze 500mg Cartridge
from Timeless Vapes
88%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Electraleaf - Banana Kush 1200mg Vape Cartridge
from Electraleaf
86.1%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
OG Kush Wax by Dose
from Dose
62.8%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer Tanker by Dose
from Dose
73.62%
THC
0.97%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies Oil by Mr. Mack's
from Mr. Mack's
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
RSO
from ABP Farms
58.92%
THC
14.94%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
OG Gorilla Glue Shatter by Field Of Greens
from Field of Greens
71.7%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Northern Lights Oil by Mr. Mack's
from Mr. Mack's
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
Miss America Diamonds Rosin by Field Of Greens
from Field of Greens
85.2%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
