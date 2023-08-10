What sets Bison Extracts apart? Using the MIDAS XII from Vanguard Scientific, we use a supercritical CO2 extraction process to safely and efficiently preserve key plant compounds from the cannabis plant (cannabinoids and terpenes). The supercritical CO2 method of extraction ensures the preservation of all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other delicate compounds within the plant for maximum flavor and effect. Formulation Since the MIDAS XII CO2 system is able to extract both crude oil and terpenes simultaneously, we are able to formulate our products with specific flavor and effect profiles based on desired use outcomes. Terpene reintroduction and specific formulation is critical to making an effective product. We formulate our products with the end user in mind to ensure that we are creating a product with purpose. Post-Processing After initial extraction, we use expert developed methods of specialized post-processing that refine our oils to the Bison Extracts standard of purity. We pay careful attention to each part of the extraction process to ensure that the unique compounds of the top-shelf cannabis we extract are maintained, enabling us to produce top tier concentrates and extracts. Final Product The end result? Full spectrum premium quality products that are designed with you, the end user in mind. So, whether you are looking for pain relief, a sleep aid, an appetite booster or anything between, we have a product designed for your specific needs.