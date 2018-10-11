***WEST KELOWNA STORE*** I wish I could give a negative rating because the West Kelowna store doesn't even deserve a star. The absolute worst store owner I have ever experienced in my life. As soon as you walk in the door, she treats you like you've completely interrupted her life (which she has mentioned before). Don't bother asking a question either because she'll answer you like you're a fucking idiot. Oh and if you're an introvert and not really sure what you want, avoid this place at all costs because she'll just tell you never to return to her store and then call you a fucking bitch. Umm, thanks Lady. I will NEVER go back to this store and am quite thankful it will be shut down on the 15th. If you're reading this while they're still open, please spend your hard-earned money somewhere else. They don't deserve it.