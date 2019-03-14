Delivery is available to valid state of Maine medical cannabis patients. We are based in central Maine, however if we make an appointment at least 24 hours in advance we can meet in areas between Portland to Bangor. A new law has passed to allow out of state patients with current medical card and matching state issued ID to access medical cannabis during their stay in vacation land! To make an order and get confirmed for delivery give us a call and/or go to our website www.blackgoatbotanicals.com and make a profile to expedite your delivery confirmation, thank you! **Please note that we do not have a caregiver office and only offer delivery at this time.**