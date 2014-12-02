bobby_z.3 on January 25, 2017

This is my current trusted dispensary. No local place has it "right," but the quality of their product gets my return business. Totally hate it when they scan my I.D. (why is that not consistent from place to place, some shops "have to" and others just check the age?), but I can get clean shatter there. Better than many of the Corvallis and Salem shops, in my experience.