CalanthaJane420
OG was closed next door so I spotted in and it was a nice cute shop loved theAtmosphere. Got a discount because I was 5 shy of what I needed! Defiantly will go back!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
OG was closed next door so I spotted in and it was a nice cute shop loved theAtmosphere. Got a discount because I was 5 shy of what I needed! Defiantly will go back!!
My issue with Blackbird Indica is that they asked us for a service call to get their security system up and going, which we promptly did, and then they never paid their bill.
Small selection but the lady was very nice. Not very knowledgeable of the products they had. I bought 2-3 different types of flower. Will not go back anytime soon being that I am now located in west Salem. Wouldn’t hurt to stop by to see if they have different strains in the future if in the area.
my go to
Is this the one right next to OG in Monmouth? If it is I’m very upset because I went to buy a cartridge and it doesn’t work on either of my pens and I’m gonna even more upset if they don’t exchange it or give me my money back. Because I spent 40$ on a broken cartridges and my pens work perfectly fine tested it on another none and it’s works.
This is my current trusted dispensary. No local place has it "right," but the quality of their product gets my return business. Totally hate it when they scan my I.D. (why is that not consistent from place to place, some shops "have to" and others just check the age?), but I can get clean shatter there. Better than many of the Corvallis and Salem shops, in my experience.
This place is the best dispensary around this area, they do have Buds, Hash, Kief and edibles. i'm a high customer to this place
Awesome budtenders super friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. The ambiance was warm and inviting. I would DEFINITELY come back here again and again and again
budtenders are always extremely nice and helpful., they show you new products and are always awesome about explaining things! I'll always come back here because of their great costumer service!
Great location! the budtenders are always on point with their knowledge on flower and everything else. Always a warm and inviting environment, fair priced and great quality!