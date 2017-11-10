Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We take great pride in providing our patients and customers with only the highest quality marijuana products with unparalleled customer service in a clean, friendly and welcoming environment. Our team consists of experienced bud tenders who are able to advise based on their specific needs.
At the Blackjack Collective, our patients are always our number 1 priority.
All of our marijuana products from flower, edibles, concentrates and tinctures are carefully selected by our team of connoisseurs to ensure that we only provide you with the highest quality products.