With a purchase of $30 or more first time customers will receive .01 gift available 7 days a week
• CBD Sundays: 30% off of all CBD products. • Munchie Mondays: 20% off of any and all edibles. • Top Shelf Tuesdays: Ask your budtender about Top Shelf Tuesday deals! BJC has an in store rewards program that you are automatically enrolled in when you make your first purchase with us! Every dollar you spend before tax earns you a point in our rewards system. Rewards may vary based on current inventory levels. By law, reward items are still taxed. You can redeem points for the following rewards: 100 points - Branded lighter & lanyard 200 points - $5 off your regularly priced item 300 points - Preroll for $.01 + tax (varies upon stock) 400 points - Branded T-shirt 500 points - $10 off of your regularly priced item 600 points - 1/8th of flower for $.01 + tax (varies upon stock) 700 points - Spin our new prize wheel! 800 points - $50 off entire purchase 900 points - 7g of flower for $.01 + tax (varies upon stock) 1000 points - $100 off entire purchase For immediate info on which brands are on sale for the day, reach us at (702) 727-3187 any time between 9am and 3am, Monday-Sunday!
All first time medical patients will receive a penny preroll with a first purchase of over $10. All medical patients will receive 20% off on each purchase as well. Must be 21+ or older, Valid ID required, Subject to availability.
Locals receive 15% off any purchase over $30, Monday-Friday with valid ID. Not able to be stacked with additional discounts
All veteran customers and patients will receive 20% off of their purchases with valid ID. Cannot be stacked with additional discounts.
Sundays only, cannabis industry agents as well as sheriff's card holders will receive 20% off of their purchase when valid ID is shown. Cannot be stacked with additional discounts.
All seniors with valid ID will receive 10% off of their purchase. Cannot be stacked with additional discounts.