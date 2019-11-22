Follow
$25 |$30 | $35 1/8s $180 OZ
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/22/2019
$180 Ounces Cheesequake (17%) Querkel (17%) Cannatonic (1%/23%) $25 1/8s Ghost OG (18%) $30 1/8s Cheesequake (17%) Phantom Cookies (22%) 4Way x Skunk (22%) Lemon Kush Headband(18%) GS Juice (18%) $35 1/8s Mango (12%/17%) GSC #1 (24%) Hollyweed (28%) Dog Patch (26%) Guice (25%) $40 1/8s Strawberry Banana (25%) Cookies & Cream (29%) Sour Dubb (21%)
All Products
Royal Moby
from ForwardGro
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Moby
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Hurkle
from SunMed Growers
9.8%
THC
7.3%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Solo CBD
from ForwardGro
1%
THC
14%
CBD
Solo CBD
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) x Stardawg #11
from Harvest
23.14%
THC
0%
CBD
gg4xstardawg
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Lemon Kush Headband
from Harvest
18.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush Headband
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
GS Juice
from Strane
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GS Juice
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Bodega Bubblegum
from Strane
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Bodega Bubblegum
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Mango
from Willie's Reserve
11.9%
THC
16.89%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Cheesequake
from SunMed Growers
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Purple Dutch | SunMed | 14.6%
from SunMed Growers
14.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Dutch
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Banana Kush
from Strane
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Bubblegum Skunk Kief
from Nature's Heritage
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
BG Diesel
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Sour Dubb
from Grassroots Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Dubb
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grape Kush
from High Garden
17.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
6 Star
from CRU Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
6 star
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Candyland
from Culta
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
4 Way x Skunk
from SunMed Growers
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
4 Way x SKunk
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Northern Lights .5g Cartridge
from Culta
79.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Candy Glue .5g Hash
from Vireo Health
38%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Glue
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Gorilla Girl .5g Hash
from 1937 Farms
32.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Angus .5g Hash
from 1937 Farms
33.6%
THC
0%
CBD
angus
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
24K Gold Small Buds
from Harvest
31.83%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Secret Weapon Small Buds
from Harvest
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Weapon
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Lemon Sherbert .5g CO2 Sap
from UKU
77%
THC
0%
CBD
lemon sherbert
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Grape Jelly .3g Disposable Vape
from RYTHM
72%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Jelly
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
AAA OG #2
from ForwardGro
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
AAA OG #2
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Blue & Cream
from Strane
29.5%
THC
0%
CBD
blue and cream
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3101 ounce
Blue Cheese
from Curio Wellness
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Blue Coral
from ForwardGro
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Coral
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Blueberry Cookies
from Curio Wellness
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
23%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Dog Patch "Boca Cut"
from Strane
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Dog Patch "Boca Cut"
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Ghost of Muhjahideen
from Grassroots Cannabis
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost of Muhjahideen
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Grapefruit Sour Dream
from Culta
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Sour Dream
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Mimosa
from ForwardGro
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
MK Ultra Cartridge
from RYTHM
72.5%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$59½ gram
$59½ gram
Phantom Cookies
from ForwardGro
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
SnowBall
from Curio Wellness
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Sour jack
from Curio Wellness
32.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Jack
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana
from Strane
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$145½ ounce
$2701 ounce
