About this dispensary
Blazed Dispensary- Weatherford
Blazed is one of Oklahoma's fastest growing cannabis companies. We provide a large selection of high quality marijuana flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and topicals in-store. Our knowledgeable team is passionate about providing exceptional cannabis experiences.
