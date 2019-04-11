Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Blazen Cannabis is the newest dispensary located in Hines/Burns Oregon, we are also located near Riley, Buchanan, Crane, Seneca, Lawen, Princeton, Vale, Drewsey and Diamond, Oregon! We are a local family run and owned business providing a clean, friendly, beautiful, and safe environment for all people 21 years of age and older! Blazen offers organic, fresh, high quality flower straight from our farm! We also carry a variety of different products ranging from Dr.Jolly's, Lunchbox, Squib, Hush, WYLD, Loudlollies, SDK, High&Dry, Exhale, CBD Honey sticks, REL, Sacred Herb Medicinals, Delta Nine, Mana extracts, Siskiyou Sungrown, Angel hemp CBD drops, High Desert Pure bath bombs, lotion, relief sticks and much more!