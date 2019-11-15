Follow
Prohibition Pre-Rolls
Valid 11/15/2019 – 11/23/2019
Come celebrate the end of Prohibition with us - or at least the end of the week. These .5g of delight are perfect for the weekend after a long week of workin' for the man, and we're providing them at prohibition era prices!!
Come in this weekend while suppplies last!
Staff picks
BC Rockstar
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
23%
THC
0.03%
CBD
BC Rockstar
Strain
$59.99⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Pink Kush
from San Rafael '71
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$31.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Moon
from Up Cannabis
6%
THC
9%
CBD
Moon Drops
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
NorthStar CBD
from AltaVie
0.5%
THC
13.3%
CBD
NorthStar CBD
Strain
$10.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Discovery Series
from AHLOT
18%
THC
6.5%
CBD
Discovery Series
Strain
$59.995 g
In-store only
Cannatonic
from Tantalus Labs
0.5%
THC
14%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
BC Diesel
from Flowr
12.5%
THC
___
CBD
$32.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Half-Quarter
from The Batch
13%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Half-Quarter
Strain
$25.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Stryker (Star Killer)
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$54.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Indica
from Houseplant
20%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Houseplant Indica
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Shark Shock
from BLISSCO RESERVE
5.9%
THC
12.8%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze
from Color Cannabis
7%
THC
11%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Summer Jam (White Berry)
from Symbl Cannabis
14%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Summer Jam (White Berry)
Strain
$8.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Plus (Skunk & Big Bud)
from BLISSCO RESERVE
19.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$33.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid
from Houseplant
14%
THC
1%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
from AltaVie
14%
THC
2%
CBD
Airplane Mode (Critical Kush)
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Meridian
from Up Cannabis
18%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Meridian
Strain
$11.991 g
In-store only
Harmonic
from AltaVie
8.5%
THC
8.5%
CBD
Harmonic
Strain
$11.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
No. 418 Big Dipper
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
19.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
No. 418 Big Dipper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Dream
from San Rafael '71
15%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Highlands (Afghan Kush)
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Highlands (Afghan Kush)
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Renew
from Solei
21%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Renew
Strain
$7.991 g
In-store only
Houndstooth (Candyland)
from Tweed
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue
from DNA Genetics
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$11.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rest (Pink & Bubba Kush)
from COVE
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Velvet Voyager (NYC Diesel)
from Symbl Cannabis
14.32%
THC
4%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Liberty Haze
from Royal High
13.9%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$10.991 g
In-store only
Sativa - 3.5g
from TWD
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sativa - 3.5g
Strain
$27.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Punch (Agent Orange)
from Sundial Cannabis
15.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$10.991 g
In-store only
Afghan Kush
from Pure Sunfarms
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bakerstreet (Hindu Kush)
from Tweed
20%
THC
10%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$30.99⅛ oz
In-store only
White Widow
from Canaca
16.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
In-store only
MK Ultra
from Aurora
21%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$8.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sensi Star
from Namaste
16.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$7.991 g
In-store only
Tricouni - Super Sativa
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
25.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tricouni - Super Sativa
Strain
$63.99each
In-store only
Pink Kush Softgel
from San Rafael '71
8.37%
THC
1%
CBD
Pink Kush Softgel
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
Delahaze Soft Gel
from San Rafael '71
5.1%
THC
1%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
THC Oral Spray
from RIFF
25%
THC
0.5%
CBD
THC Oral Spray
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
Sativa Drops
from Aurora
25%
THC
___
CBD
$79.99each
In-store only
