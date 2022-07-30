I absolutely love this dispensary!! The staff is always very friendly and very helpful. They will take their time to make sure you are satisfied and that you get the product that you need. I never feel rushed. They are Very well informed on all products. The best discounts by far compared to others in the area. They have a nice display so you can walk by and see everything they have. Online orders are very easy and fast. But it’s always a good idea to browse when you get there because when they get down to 5 of one product it’s no longer listed online so you might miss out on something that wasn’t listed online. That’s probably my on con but not a big one at all. They also have iPads set up in the lobby you can shop from. Thanks Macey for all your help today!! As always, wonderful service. The BubbleGum by stability was amazing today!! 5stars all around!!! Keep up the good work Bloc!!