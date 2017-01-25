Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Even after Montana law pretty much shut down all the dispensaries bloom opened back up relatively quickly and has over a dozen strain selection already and growing. Seems like some new strains I want to try out every time I go in there. Clean store, everything's organized, helpful staff, not all the way out in the boonies. Open on Saturdays is a plus.