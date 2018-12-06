We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Hello and welcome to Bloom Brothers! Bloom Brothers is not only a catchy name, but it also displays who we are as a company. Founded by three brothers from Berkshire County, we offer a variety of high-quality, lab-tested cannabis products that are provided by licensed cultivators and manufacturers in Massachusetts. Our brand-new, state of the art facility is a bright and welcoming place for anyone over the age of 21 to purchase cannabis. We pride ourselves on making your experience at Bloom Brothers relaxing and enjoyable with an emphasis on providing exemplary customer service. Whether you are an avid user or interested in trying cannabis for the first time, our knowledgeable staff is here to help answer your questions and find the right product for you! Check us out on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bloom.brothers/