You want quality at its finest?!?! LOOK NO FURTHER…The Vibe is here!!! Bloom Brothers has everything you need and more! So far Chocolate Oranges, Strawberry Split, Milkbone PRJ (new fav), Crescendo RBxV2 PRJ, and last but certainly not least Black Mamba (RIP Kobe) has exceeded my expectations entirely and I can’t wait to try all 22 strains and 30 PRJs...The journey continues! #WhereQualityMatters🏆

Dispensary said:

SpliffyMonte, Thank you so much for giving us this review. We have tried our very hardest to make sure we have VARIETY, QUALITY, and new things folks may have not had the opportunity to try at their disposal. We wanted to give folks from near and far access to a dozen suppliers in one storefront. We can't wait to have you try all 22 strains and 30 PRJ's we are carrying - not to disappoint you but there are actually 34! and we just today placed an order to bring 3 new strains in house as well as 2 new PRJ's as well.. So your journey is our journey FRIEND! Look forward to seeing you early and often!