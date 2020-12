Each time I have visited BoomCity-Flint has been a terrible experience. The main bud tender is very condescending towards customers, has mislabeled RECREATIONAL flower as MEDICAL flower. Even when brought to the bud tenders attention I was told ‘you don’t know how the system works’ Apparently your ‘system’ isn’t for me! Try to improve on your organizational behaviors, your business desperately needs it! *All of the other employees have shown great customer service.