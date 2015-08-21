Bloom City Club is an organization of successful professional business women dedicated to providing the highest quality medical cannabis, outstanding customer service and the most valuable information to our registered medical patients. As a collective of caregivers, we are passionate about improving the quality of life for our patients while educating the greater community about our offerings for viable and safe therapies for a multitude of medical conditions. **NO membership or hidden fees! All new patients must show a valid medical marijuana card and valid state ID! 10% off for Veterans and Senior Citizens! FREE Gift for first time members!