April 10, 2022
This dispensary is definitely a hidden jem in the city of Springfield. I accidentally found this shop and was very pleased . The staff here are super friendly and very knowledgeable. Emily was indispensable in assisting me with my needs and questions. They feature a fine selection of products, all tastefully presented. I will definitely be returning for my future needs. Thank you Bloom Medicinals!! Sincerely, Cliff K