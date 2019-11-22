Follow
Bloom Medicinals
Deals
Thursday to Sunday Deal
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/25/2019
Try our Willies Reserve flower on sale for $35 an eighth! Curio: Animal Cookies (H) 3.5g for $45! Hurkle Shatter for $38! Blissiva: Cucumber Lime 1:1 (THC:CBD)Disposable Pen for $35! Try the New 1g Clementine Badder by Strane!
While supplies last. No stacking discounts
All Products
Curio: Animal Cookies
from Curio Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio: Cannatonic CBD
from Curio Wellness
0.7%
THC
17.19%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio: Captain's Cake
from Curio Wellness
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio: Snowball
from Curio Wellness
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Curio: Wedding Cake
from Curio Wellness
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Forward Gro: Mimosa
from ForwardGro
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Forward Gro: Phantom Cookies
from ForwardGro
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
gLeaf: Cookies and Cream
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
30.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Grassroots: Beautiful Nightmare
from Grassroots Cannabis
17.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Grassroots: Firecracker
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grassroots: Garlic Cookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
30.19%
THC
0%
CBD
GARLIC COOKIES
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Grassroots: Ghost Rider
from Grassroots Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grassroots: Pre 98 Bubba
from Grassroots Cannabis
15.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Nature's Heritage: Lemon OG Kush
from Nature's Heritage
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Strane: Strawberry Banana
from Strane
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunmed: Headband x Skunk #1
from SunMed Growers
24.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunmed: Rosetta Stone
from SunMed Growers
25.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: ACDC 14:1
from verano
0.57%
THC
13.79%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Bruce Banner #3
from verano
29.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Chemdawg 91
from verano
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
CHEMDAWG 91
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: G6
from verano
24.88%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Gelato
from verano
26.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Ghost Train Haze
from verano
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Harle-Tsu CBD
from verano
8.4%
THC
16.32%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Mag Landrace
from verano
25.14%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: Super Glu
from verano
27.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Verano: White Harmony 1:1
from verano
8.04%
THC
7.51%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Vireo: Gorilla Girl
from Vireo Health
19.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve: Mango CBD
from Willie's Reserve
9.8%
THC
13.1%
CBD
WILLIES RESERVE: MANGO CBD
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve: Rosaberry CBD
from Willie's Reserve
5.97%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Rosaberry
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco: Triangle OG Kush Liquid Live Resin .5g Cart
from Cresco Labs
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
Cresco: Lambsbread Liquid Live Resin .5g Cart
from Cresco Labs
72%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Cresco: Grape Pearls Liquid Live Resin .5g Cart
from Cresco Labs
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Cresco: Frosted Oranges Liquid Live Resin .5g Cart
from Cresco Labs
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
1937: Moby Dick (H) .5g Rosin
from 1937 Farms
85.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Moby Dick
Strain
$48each
In-store only
Apothecanna: Everyday Body 2oz Creme
from Apothecanna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
APOTHECANNA-EVERYDAY BODY CREME 2 oz
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Apothecanna: Face and Body 1:1 Oil
from Apothecanna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
APOTHECANNA: FACE AND BODY OIL 1:1
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Cresco: Jack's Cleaner x Blueberry 1g Shatter
from Cresco Labs
78.77%
THC
0%
CBD
SHATTER: JACKS CLEANER X BLUEBERRY
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Cresco: Remedi Balance (1:1) 1g RSO
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
29.6%
THC
33.67%
CBD
RSO: BALANCE (1:1) 1G
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Cresco: Remedi Renew (H) 1g RSO
from Remedi by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
RSO: RENEW (H) 1G
Strain
$55each
In-store only
