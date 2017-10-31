567673 on September 28, 2019

I've been a customer with you guys a long time and I just cannot give enough kudos on how this place is run, overall. I come in a couple times a week and almost every time I'm greeted by name before I hit the line or the counter (if I did an online order) the employees are always smiling and laughing... Or dancing and joking. I love that I've been coming here more than a year, and it feels more like going to a friend's house than a weed store.. except my friends don't take all my money for weed stuffs haha. No but really.. Everyone's always patient with me... Even when I order online and still wanna add stuff on. My eyes aren't what they used to be, and I love that whenever I start squinting to read labels, I'm helped. Two different occasions with two different people I was treated with care and respect. I love that I'm never rushed out of the door when I'm a chatterbox, and that I don't get just the most expensive product they have pushed down my throat... I'm given options every time. I met a purple haired girl that must be the manager when I had a broken vape to return last week. She took the vape then came back with a little blue thingy that she said was a tester. It showed some numbers on the screen and told me my vape worked. I was pissed because it didn't and she was sending me away.. only she wasn't. We went outside with my battery and found out it wasn't the right battery for the vape or something like that.. anyway she hooked me up with a killer deal on a better battery that did work so I didn't feel screwed! Thank you you purple haired queen! But your loyalty system though. 500 points for 25% off? So little old me don't matter no more, huh? I only spend 20-30 at a time so I guess my money isn't as valuable as someone buying $200 ounces .. $500 is a lot and I know I spend that there, over time, I just wish maybe the 5 and 10% discounts were s little easier to reach or something or like you guys gave a visit discount every 5 or 10 visits too. I like the points but you guys are killing me with no double points for my online orders too! I love Bloom keep it awesome and fix the points!