Dope ass shop, nice people, good flower selection, decent prices.
I've been a customer with you guys a long time and I just cannot give enough kudos on how this place is run, overall. I come in a couple times a week and almost every time I'm greeted by name before I hit the line or the counter (if I did an online order) the employees are always smiling and laughing... Or dancing and joking. I love that I've been coming here more than a year, and it feels more like going to a friend's house than a weed store.. except my friends don't take all my money for weed stuffs haha. No but really.. Everyone's always patient with me... Even when I order online and still wanna add stuff on. My eyes aren't what they used to be, and I love that whenever I start squinting to read labels, I'm helped. Two different occasions with two different people I was treated with care and respect. I love that I'm never rushed out of the door when I'm a chatterbox, and that I don't get just the most expensive product they have pushed down my throat... I'm given options every time. I met a purple haired girl that must be the manager when I had a broken vape to return last week. She took the vape then came back with a little blue thingy that she said was a tester. It showed some numbers on the screen and told me my vape worked. I was pissed because it didn't and she was sending me away.. only she wasn't. We went outside with my battery and found out it wasn't the right battery for the vape or something like that.. anyway she hooked me up with a killer deal on a better battery that did work so I didn't feel screwed! Thank you you purple haired queen! But your loyalty system though. 500 points for 25% off? So little old me don't matter no more, huh? I only spend 20-30 at a time so I guess my money isn't as valuable as someone buying $200 ounces .. $500 is a lot and I know I spend that there, over time, I just wish maybe the 5 and 10% discounts were s little easier to reach or something or like you guys gave a visit discount every 5 or 10 visits too. I like the points but you guys are killing me with no double points for my online orders too! I love Bloom keep it awesome and fix the points!
I came in to get some marijuana for my disable mother, never have I been to a dispensary where you can't have your phone in your hand, the budtender was very rude acting as well f I was on the phone I actually put it in my pocket and proceed to get the marijuana and she gonna say you can't no longer purchase it .. I will no longer shop here and will go back to Green Collar or natural blessing where they have a GREAT selection of weed..
no receipts, received the wrong item and was told “sorry hun” we can’t give you what you actually paid for.
First time visit and Ryan. D was awesome and very knowledgeable he showed us quality product and got us in and out quicker than any other store the store was clean organized and the staff was extremely professional as of now this is my new pick up spot. Thank you Bloom Tacoma.
Went in for my first time yesterday. Got a Oz. and joined the rewards program. Tender was super cool. They don't update the Leafly menu so they didn't have what I had planned on but I left with some good bud!
Very rude customer service I’m never gonna go to that store again
Great store with friendly employees and a wonderful variety of affordable cannabis products.
just looking at the prices I will never shop here.
You're missing out then! Best prices in town :D
Go to anyone else working but a dude named will he is uninformed and his customer service is childlike