Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
*NEW PATIENTS*
YOUR FIRST TIME is always special ! New Bloom patients get their first 1/8 oz. for 50% OFF !
No fine print, just HALF PRICE on ANY 8th in stock.
*VETERANS Discount*
Bloom offers a Veterans discount to recognize the men and women who have bravely served our in our nation's military. Thank you for your service !
EVERY DAY Veterans receive 5% off all Flower, Pre-Rolls, and Concentrates, PLUS 15% off all other Products. Every *SUNDAY Veterans* aged 60 & over receive; 5% off on Flower, 10% OFF OF PREROLLS and CONCENTRATES, PLUS 15% off all other Products.
Verification required to receive benefits.
*ADA Discount*
Bloom offers a discount every day to our disabled patients.
Patients disabled through SSI or SSDI receive 5% off all Flower, Pre-Rolls, and Concentrates, PLUS 15% off all other products. SSDI or SSI verification required to receive benefits.
*STUDENT Discount*
Bloom offers Student Discount. Receive 5% off all Flower, Pre-Rolls, and Concentrates, PLUS 15% off all other products.
*Must have STUDENT ID* Verification required to receive Discounts.
*INDUSTRY DISCOUNT*
Dispensary Agents and Certification Clinic Employees Receive 10% off their orders.
**Must bring DA card or pay stub that has CHAA or DBA name**
EVERYDAY DEALS!
6 pre-rolls for $30
Shake, 6g for $25
Concentrates, 5g for $99
Select $99 ounces
*While supplies lasts. First come first serve*
DAILY DEALS!
Sunday: Popcorn Buds, NOW $50 for 14g
*While supplies lasts. First come first serve*
Monday: Spend $100, Get a FREE eighth
Tuesday: Buy 2 cartridges, Get 1 FREE
*select vendors
Wednesday: Buy 2 eighths, get one free. Including Echo Craft Cannabis!
Thursday: Ounce Day
*Select strains*
Friday: Vendor Day
*When Available*
Saturday: $6 grams/$20 eighths- HUGE SELECTION
-SILVER SUNDAYS-
Every Sunday--- patients OVER 60 receive 5% off Flower, Prerolls, Shake, & Concentrates and 10% off Edibles, Vapes, Tinctures/Topicals.