Follow
Substance - Empire
541-317-1814
439 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 297
Show All 83
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Spooktacular Edible Specials, 10-30% storewide. Including Wyld Edibles $16 tax included
Valid 10/11/2019
Edibles starting at $2.75. Soft and hard candies. Drinks. Baked goods, and goods for baking.
OLCC sales limits shall apply
Spooktacular Edible Specials, 10-30% storewide. Including Wyld Edibles $16 tax included
Valid 10/11/2019
Edibles starting at $2.75. Soft and hard candies. Drinks. Baked goods, and goods for baking.
OLCC sales limits shall apply
All Products
Sour Pineapple by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Cold Frame
from Cold Frame
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ringo's Strawberry by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tasty Waves by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Kush by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.55%
THC
14.77%
CBD
Llama Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Ghost by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape by Archive
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
forbidden fuel by Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
forbidden fuel
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Divine Kush Breath by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Divine Kush Breath
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mule Fuel by Focus North
from Focus North
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Over Flo by Focus North
from Focus North
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Truffle by Kumba Hills
from Kumba Hills
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Truffle
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FATSO by The Heights
from The Heights
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel by NW Kind
from NW KIND
26%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush by HUG Farms
from Hug Farms
17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Chi by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
21%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Wreck by Smith Rock
from Smith Rock
25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Wreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FATSO by The Heights
from The Heights
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Indigo by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack and Cheese by OreKron
from OreKron
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack and Cheese
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Wreck by Smith Rock
from Smith Rock
25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Wreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelateria by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queso Perro by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
31%
THC
0.09%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.09%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pie Hoe #11 by Focus North
from Focus North
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe #11
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Chi by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
21%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel by NW Kind
from NW KIND
26%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forum Huckleberry Diesel by NW Kind
from NW KIND
26%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Larry OG by Chronic Cultures
from Chronic Cultures
17.48%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Chi by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
21%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry S*da by Alibi
from Alibi
27%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Black Cherry S*da
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Crush by Alibi
from Alibi
31%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainbow Crush
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cake by Smith Rock
from Smith Rock
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Cake
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Rhino OG by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
18.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Rhino OG
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow by Chronic Cultures
from Chronic Cultures
19.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow MINIS by Chronic Cultures
from Chronic Cultures
15.89%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mendo Light by INDO Supply
from Indo Supply
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Light
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos by Shamrock Farming Company
from Shamrock Farming Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 11