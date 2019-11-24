Follow
Deals
Spooktacular Edible Specials, 10-30% storewide. Including Wyld Edibles $16 tax included
Valid 10/11/2019
Edibles starting at $2.75. Yum yum. Prepare for Halloween fun.
OLCC daily limits shall apply
All Products
Holy Rhino OG by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Rhino OG
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem De La Chem by Archive
from Archive
25.8%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Chem De La Chem
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gel*to #33 by Cold Frame Farms
from Cold Frame Farms
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Gel*to #33
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Chi by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chem Chi
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mt. Pisgah Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Over Flo by Focus North
from Focus North
20%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Over Flo
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ringo's Strawberry by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
6.5%
THC
12.9%
CBD
Ringo's Strawberry
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Pineapple by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.72%
THC
18.3%
CBD
Sour Pineapple
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tasty Waves by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Tasty Waves
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Apache Chem by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Apache Chem
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queso Perro by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crater Lake by Juicy Farms
from Juicy Farms
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Crater Lake
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum GSC by Pacific Green Growers
from Pacific Green Growers
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies by Focus North
from Focus North
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda by Alibi
from Alibi
27%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
30%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pre '98 Bubba Kush by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre '98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hichu by Alibi Cannabis
from Alibi Cannabis
26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hichu
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel by NW Kind
from NW KIND
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Huckleberry Diesel
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Sherbet by The Heights
from The Heights
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Sherbet
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chronic Dream by Chronic Cultures
from Chronic Cultures
18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chronic Dream
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow by Chronic Cultures
from Chronic Cultures
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gumdrop Haze by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
26%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover Cannabis
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelateria by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelateria
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow Minis by Chronic Cultures
from Chronic Cultures
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Sour Blueberry Snow Minis
Strain
$15⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
7.89%
THC
10.7%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gel*to #33 by The Heights Co.
from The Heights Co.
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Gel*to #33
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 by NW Kind
from NW KIND
23%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Memory Loss by Focus North
from Focus North
22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Co*kies by The Heights
from The Heights
30%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Co*kies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pot Roast by Focus North
from Focus North
19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pot Roast
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Pineapple by OreKron
from OreKron
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Pineapple
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush by OreKron
from OreKron
24.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by OreKron
from OreKron
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Sec by OreKron
from OreKron
24.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Triple Sec
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Fields by Deep Creek Gardens
from Deep Creek Gardens
21.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Fields
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
