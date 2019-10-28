**PLEASE REFER TO OUR WEBSITE MENU FOR CURRENT PRODUCTS & PRICES** Substance is a community cannabis retailer that provides safe access to recreational and medical cannabis in a judgement free environment. We carefully curate several dozens of strains from around the region and around the state, and maintain a variety of Sativa, Indica, Hybrid and CBD flower from Clean Green Certified and biodynamic farms. When you support Substance, you are supporting families and farmers -- not monopoly investors. Because of our community approach to cannabis, we have breadth and depth in all product categories -- an extensive selection of CBD options, edibles, extracts and body care products. We're also able to offer quality products at affordable prices, such as our $5 grams and $20 eighths that are available every day. Please visit us and enjoy a quality experience in our comfortable space. We are conveniently located in Bend, Oregon, with easy access to and from the parkway at Revere Avenue, only a few short blocks north of downtown. Our courteous staff delights in sharing their knowledge and wants to help you find botanical products that are well-suited for you, and that meet your expectations. Some of our suppliers include: Open Vape, Orchid Essentials, Winberry Farms, Moto Perpetuo, NW Kind, Deschutes Growery, Alter Farms, Select Strains, Peacock Nation, Green Pinky Farms, Hush Canna, and many more. *All our menu prices include taxes.