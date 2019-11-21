Deals
Think Different is a 50/50 Hybrid leaning on both indica and sativa spectrums. Think Different allows users to feel euphoric and energized for the week! Effects include: body high, creative, euphoria, happy, relaxing, and lastly... sleepy. Think Different also helps with the following conditions: ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, depression, eye pressure, fatigue, nausea, and PTSD. A strain that does it all, all while giving the user all the positive sensations!
