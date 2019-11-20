Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Think and feel Different with the strain o' the day Think Different (50/50 hybrid) $8/gr today! Energy and euphoria, a perfect combination!
About
Bloomers Dispensary and Sundries is a family-owned medical cannabis business located on historic Route 66. Our mission is to help individuals find the right products for them, while informing them of the essentials of natural products. In addition to ensuring a great visit, Bloomers also offers a variety of natural products such as gummies, flower, lotions, concentrates, candy, drinks, oils and more! Come to Bloomers and check out our natural products! Happy consumers go to Bloomers :-) ALL OF OUR ITEMS ON OUR MENU ARE PRE-TAX. All of our flower is $10!