Bloomers Dispensary and Sundries is a family-owned medical cannabis business located on historic Route 66. Our mission is to help individuals find the right products for them, while informing them of the essentials of natural products. In addition to ensuring a great visit, Bloomers also offers a variety of natural products such as gummies, flower, lotions, concentrates, candy, drinks, oils and more! Come to Bloomers and check out our natural products! Happy consumers go to Bloomers :-) ALL OF OUR ITEMS ON OUR MENU ARE PRE-TAX. All of our flower is $10!