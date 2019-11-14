Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
1 gram leap farms house rolled joints now in stock for $4/Each! Mix and Match 5 for $20!
About
We are a new dispensary located in Corvallis, Oregon.
We offer a wide variety of products to appeal to a large variety of customers. We are also the largest store in Corvallis!
All of our budtenders are knowledgeable and trained in customer service!
Patients welcome, we have great pricing for medical patients!
All Prices Include the tax!
Stop in and check it out for yourself!