Pretty,pretty,pretty good.. not a huge selection, and markups are way above what their nearest competitors charge, but a decent little place if you're not willing to go the few blocks to a far superior store.. if you're a lazy stoner, a block can be a giant hurdle to overcome, and reason to pay extra.. but sometimes you find that the grass actually is greener if you go the extra mile.. if only other major decisions could be as simple in terms of efforts and their payoffs lol

Dispensary said:

Thanks For Checking Us Out!!! As you mentioned, we are a smaller store... So we do bring in a limited quantity of product to ensure a fresh and constantly changing supply. With Cannabis being such a new industry we want to ensure our consumers get a chance to try the newest products on the market. As far as pricing, All of our prices displayed in-store have the taxes included, which does cause confusion with some customers. But for the stoners, the pricing makes sense. That being said, we are constantly monitoring the pricing across the market and we feel we are very competitive with the competitions pricing. There is however a limited supply of premium products on the market, so the price does reflect the quality and demand of certain products. I’ve heard that the grass is always greener where you water it, and our staff is willing to work with any customer to come up with a solution that will meet all of their needs. Including matching our competitors price, if they have the item in-stock. Just in case you missed it, We are also offering 5% off of any order placed online or by phone, to help speed up the interactions in-store. Thanks for the review, The Blossoming Buds Team!