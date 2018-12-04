Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
BLUEGRASS is leading the way in medical marijuana innovation. We partner with you to help provide the very best relief for your symptoms. Whether it is cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates or a topical. We offer not only medicine, but education to ensure your needs, preferences, and expectations are actualized.
Info
Followers 69
Joined Leafly 2018
5500 NW EXPRESSWAY SUITE A1/NORTH ENTERANCE, Warr Acres, OK