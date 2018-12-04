MelKapps
Very convenient location and the staff was professional and knowledgeable. Great deals!
Thanks for your feedback!
4.2
9 reviews
Welcoming bud tenders and owner with a great selection and variety of products.
Thank you for your feedback. We strive to have the best medicine available.
It’s a great dispensary and the service is perfect.
Thank you for your positive feedback
I came across town to make a purchase on a Thursday around 11:30am and the place is closed when it says open on leafy.com. This is a inconvenience poor service
Sorry for your inconvenience. We had an urgent situation and were not able to open.
Good Environment, Good Deals, and Great Bud
Thanks for your positive feedback
owner seems rude to employ and customer.
Could you be a little more specific? We strive to provide our patients with the best customer service and medicines possible.
What a great place, and the owner, Van, was helpful and friendly! I even gave her a hug on the way out. Great selection of edibles as well as nice flowers and tinctures. I'll definitely be back!
Thanks for the positive feedback
this place what awesome! seriously had some of the best flower ive seen in oklahoma yet. the budtenders and owner provided excellent service. i will be back
Thank you. We strive to only carry the best medicine we can find.
Lady was super sweet and helpful She had a really good selection
Thank you for your positive feedback