We are a boutique recreational dispensary located on Main St. in historic Oak Creek, CO - Just 20 miles south of Steamboat Springs. We are proud to have one of the best selections of the highest quality flower in NW Colorado. Our owner carefully curates a top-shelf selection of hand-crafted strains grown by very select, experienced master growers whose specialty is pure, potent, ethically sourced marijuana. We are known not just for our great selection of product and friendly, knowledgeable staff, but also for our commitment to educate our customers on the safe consumption of marijuana products and the law. Daily Specials : Munchie Monday - 20% off Edibles Wax Wednesdays - $28.00 Grams of Wax Fridays - 20% off all Vape Products