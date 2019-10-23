What Is Medical Cannabis ? And Who is Blue Ridge Wellness Medical Cannabis is a plant Based medicine from the cannabis sativa or cannabis indica species . many people use medical cannabis as a substitute, Or many use medical cannabis as a main source method to help their ailments. Blue Ridge Wellness is a Medical Dispensary that helps you find the right medicine for you . Coming into our dispensary you are welcomed by our friendly patient consultants that are very knowledgeable and can direct you to the proper medicine for you. Medical marijuana is the medical use of the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant to relieve symptoms of, or treat diseases and conditions. The Cannabis plant was used medically for centuries around the world until the early 1900s. Medical marijuana facts can be difficult to find because strong opinions exist, both pros and cons. Diving Deeper into the things that make you able to function with daily aspects of life . Blue Ridge wellness is only a pit stop in finding what makes you who you are as a unique person . Medical marijuana is the medical use of the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant to relieve symptoms of, or treat diseases and conditions. The Cannabis plant was used medically for centuries around the world until the early 1900s. Many believed that cannabis was used religiously. Medical marijuana facts can be difficult to find because strong opinions exist, both pros and cons. In 2010, Maryland had the fifth-highest overall arrest rate for marijuana possession in the United States, with 409 arrests per 100,000 residents. So In Total of that year, marijuana arrests made up 49.9% of all drug possession arrests in the state. It was very confusing to believe that other states had legalized this product for medical uses as well as recreational But yet other states were arresting people left and right for Marijuanna !. In April 2014, Governor Martin O Malley signed a law that decriminalizes the possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana. The measure made such possession a civil infraction, similar to a simple traffic Ticket . The measure took effect on October 1, 2014. Under the law, people over age 21 "who are accused of having less than 10 grams will have to pay a fine and attend a drug education program. In 2016, the Maryland General Assembly passed SB 517, which decriminalized the possession of Paraphernalia (such as rolling papers , pipes and bongs) and decriminalized the smoking of marijuana in public. The measure makes both civil offenses punishable by a fine of up to $500. Republican Governor Larry Hogan the bill, but the Assembly Overrode it . In May 2013, Governor O'Malley signed legislation that established a medical marijuana program in Maryland. The legislation restricts cannabis distribution to AMC’s which will monitor patients. By September 2016, Maryland state officials were considering more than 800 applications for prospective dispensaries; under the law, there is cap of 94 dispensary licenses, two per state in each district. In 2016, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission awarded 15 preliminary licenses to grow medical marijuana (out of a pool of almost 150 applicants) and a further 15 licenses to process medical marijuana "into pills, Extracts and other medical products." The Commission received almost 150 grower applications and 124 processor applications. The selection process was controversial because—although the selection process was blinded and applications were ranked by outside evaluators—many successful applicants had political connections. One unsuccessful grower applicant who ranked higher than some successful applicants sued the state, alleging that the Commission's reshuffling was arbitrary. As of November 2016, just 172 of the state's practicing physicians (about 1% of the state's total number) registered to participate in Maryland's medical marijuana program. On December 1, 2017, after five years of delay, Maryland's medical marijuana program became operational and sales began and Blue Ridge Wellness Became a Dispensary.!