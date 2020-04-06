g........2 on July 25, 2020

I’m a newbie to medical marijuana - and pretty much a newbie to marijuana period. The staff at BP Wellness in Westport has put me at ease and helpfully guided my selections to meet my personal needs. They are all very kind, answer all my questions, point me in the direction of solid information when I want to learn more, and all this with utmost professionalism. I got my medical card in the middle of the pandemic, and the dispensary has also always made me feel incredibly safe. Appointments are required, limited people in at one time, and as soon as I arrive there is a pharmacist ready with my order to talk with me while I check out. Five stars across the board!