Follow
Pickup available
Blum - Las Vegas (Decatur Blvd)
Pickup available
(702) 627-2586
239 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 220
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$329
Deals
[ Blüm DAILY ]
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
[ Blüm DAILY ]
Senior Discount [65+]: 10% OFF Veterans Discount [w/ valid ID]: 20% OFF - Thank you for your service! Industry Discount [w/ valid Agent Card]: 15% OFF First Time Medical Patients: 10% OFF [Entire order.] First Time Recreational Users: 10% OFF [Entire order.] *CANNOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHER OFFERS
[See store for details. While supplies last. Restrictions may apply.]
All Products
Thin Mint by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Pre-Ground by Old Pal
from Old Pal
19.86%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GG4 Pre-Ground
Strain
$89.99½ ounce
$89.99½ ounce
Cinex Pre-Ground by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex Pre-Ground
Strain
$89.99½ ounce
$89.99½ ounce
Fire OG Pre-Ground by Old Pal
from Old Pal
20.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG Pre-Ground
Strain
$89.99½ ounce
$89.99½ ounce
Sour Patch Kiss by Desert Bloom
from Desert Bloom
20.21%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Sour Patch Kiss
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.982 grams
$39.99⅛ ounce
$74.99¼ ounce
$144.99½ ounce
$289.991 ounce
Bubba Kush by Desert Bloom Farms
from Desert Bloom Farms
14.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$59.99¼ ounce
$59.99¼ ounce
Champagne Mimosa by Desert Bloom
from Desert Bloom
20.59%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Champagne Mimosa
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
Cannatonic by State Flower
from State Flower
5%
THC
11%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Purple Glue by Desert Bloom
from Desert Bloom
15.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Glue
Strain
$59.99¼ ounce
$59.99¼ ounce
Strawberry Field by Desert Bloom
from Desert Bloom
19.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Field
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.982 grams
$39.99⅛ ounce
$74.99¼ ounce
$144.99½ ounce
$289.991 ounce
Crazy Glue by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Crazy Glue
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
Fire OG by Old Pal
from Old Pal
17.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$99.99½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
Cinex by Old Pal
from Old Pal
19.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$99.99½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
Blue Zkittlez by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.47%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$99.99½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Desert Bloom
from Desert Bloom
22.34%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Old Pal
from Old Pal
24%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
$54.99¼ ounce
$99.99½ ounce
$139.991 ounce
Do Si Dos by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Do Si Dos
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$29.992 grams
$44.99⅛ ounce
$84.99¼ ounce
$164.99½ ounce
$329.991 ounce
CBD'D Cartridges by Matrix NV
from Matrix NV
64.93%
THC
8.32%
CBD
CBD'D
Strain
$54.99½ gram
$54.99½ gram
Vegas Gold Disposable Cartridges by Vegas M Stick
from Vegas M Stick
56.96%
THC
26.38%
CBD
Vegas Gold Disposable
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Durban Poison Cartridges by Select Oil
from Select Oil
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
Tropicana Cookies Cartridges by Select
from Select
85.95%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
Strawberry Lemonade Cartridges by Select
from Select
86.62%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Cartridges by Select
from Select
87.16%
THC
0.23%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Cartridges by Select
from Select
86.13%
THC
0.22%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
Great White Shark Cartridges by Select
from Select
86.52%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
ACDC Cartridges by The 55
from The 55
86.38%
THC
1.43%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$39.99½ gram
$39.99½ gram
Zkittles Cartridges by The 55
from The 55
89.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittles
Strain
$39.99½ gram
$39.99½ gram
Sunset Sherbert Cartridges by The 55
from The 55
85.75%
THC
5.85%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$39.99½ gram
$39.99½ gram
Zeus Cartridges by The 55
from The 55
87.14%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Zeus
Strain
$39.99½ gram
$39.99½ gram
Wifi OG Cartridges by The 55
from The 55
82.09%
THC
6.34%
CBD
Wifi OG
Strain
$39.99½ gram
$39.99½ gram
Durban Poison Live Resin by Aether Gardens
from Aether Gardens
86.47%
THC
3%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Tripe Haze Live Resin by Aether Gardens
from Aether Gardens
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tripe Haze
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Aether OG Live Resin by Aether Gardens
from Aether Gardens
87.05%
THC
3.17%
CBD
Aether OG
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Honeydew OG Live Resin by Aether Gardens
from Aether Gardens
85.14%
THC
4.97%
CBD
Honeydew OG
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
OFP Cartridges by Matrix NV
from Matrix NV
76.72%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OFP
Strain
$54.99½ gram
$54.99½ gram
XJ-13 Cartridges by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
69.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$54.99½ gram
$54.99½ gram
Golden Berry Cartridges by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
73.6%
THC
___
CBD
$54.99½ gram
$54.99½ gram
Gunslinger Disposable Oil by Vegas M Stick
from Vegas M Stick
76.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gunslinger Disposable
Strain
$34.99½ gram
$34.99½ gram
Mendo Breath Pax Pod Cartridges by Matrix NV
from Matrix NV
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath Pax Pod
Strain
$54.99½ gram
$54.99½ gram
Crunch Berries Cartridges by Ionic
from IONIC
87.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Crunch Berries
Strain
$49.99½ gram
$49.99½ gram
123456