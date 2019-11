Followedaroundagain on July 16, 2019

Every time we come to Vegas, we head for Blum Decatur. Our last visit was a week ago and it was the same experience as every other time.....Excellent. Great prices and very cool/chill staff. As an added bonus, the day we came in was 7/10. Like 420 but for Cannabis oils. The sale they had on Select cartridges was Unbelievable!. It made an already awesome trip even better. There are plenty of dispensary’s in Vegas, but Blum hasn’t let me down yet. We come to Vegas twice a year. See you in December guys.